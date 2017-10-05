HAMMER Facility celebrates 20th anniversary

RICHLAND, WA - A facility utilized by many Hanford workers, local firefighters, and others for training, is celebrating its twentieth anniversary today.

It's the Hazardous Materials Management and Emergency Response Federal Training Center, commonly known as the HAMMER Facility...and everyone from contractors to federal agencies and even firefighters say training at HAMMER is crucial for when they face potentially dangerous situations on the job.

Speakers today from various agencies expressed their gratitude for HAMMER, which hosts training for construction workers, border security, and military training, just to name a few.

The theme today and everyday at the HAMMER site is to be prepared for anything, which people we spoke with today say gives these workers the tools they need to work safely.

"The opportunity to practice and facilitate the actual work that the craft workers are doing, no matter what trade you're in or what union you're in, it gives you the extra confidence and the assurance that you know you'll get your work done safely and you won't be exposed," said Eric Dean, chairman of the HAMMER Steering Committee.

Hundreds of people were there for the event today, including Governor Jay Inslee, who addressed the crowd at the beginning of the celebration.