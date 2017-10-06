Sunnyside man injured after tractor accident

ZILLAH, WA - A 30-year-old Sunnyside man is recovering after a tractor accident near Zillah. Deputies say the man was driving backwards on the 1600 Block of North Granger Road around 5:30 Thursday night.

Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies said in a press release the man was driving backwards pulling a bin trailer when he backed off the road and rolled the tractor. His right arm got pinned under the back fender. Medics and deputies got the man's arm free and took him to a nearby hospital.

He has serious injuries to his arm, but they are being considered non-life threatening.