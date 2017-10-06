Local Winery hosts event to benefit Cystic Fibrosis Research

Richland, WA - Friday, October 6th 2017 Longship Cellars is hosting the "Uncork the Cure Kick-Off Party" to benefit Cystic Fibrosis research. Cystic Fibrosis is a genetic disease that affects the lungs. In the U.S., 30,000 people are living with CF, with about 1,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. Currently the life expectancy for people with CF is around 40 years old, that is why continued research into the over 1,7000 types of mutations is critical.

At the kick-off party there will be wine tasting, with a pre-release of their 2015 Quinn's Red Blend named after Longship owners, Kyle and Cassie, close friend's 5-year-old daughter living with CF.

There will be live music, food, and of course wine-tasting. For more information on the event, click here. For more information on Cystic Fibrosis research, click here.