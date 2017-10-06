Garth Brooks to play SEVEN shows in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Garth Brooks has added a seventh show at the Spokane Arena!

Shows will happen:

Thursday, November 9 at 7:30pm.

Friday, November 10 at 7:00pm.

Saturday, November 11 at 3:00pm.

Saturday, November 11 at 7:30pm.

Sunday, November 12 at 3:00pm

Sunday, November 12 at 7:30pm

Tuesday November 14 at 7:30pm



Tickets for all shows will be available at 10am Friday, October 6th on Tickets West and are expected to sell out quickly.



You can purchase your tickets here: http://tinyurl.com/yafula9g