Garth Brooks to play SEVEN shows in Spokane

Garth Brooks to play SEVEN shows in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Garth Brooks has added a seventh show at the Spokane Arena!

Shows will happen: 

  • Thursday, November 9 at 7:30pm.
  • Friday, November 10 at 7:00pm. 
  • Saturday, November 11 at 3:00pm.
  • Saturday, November 11 at 7:30pm.
  • Sunday, November 12 at 3:00pm
  • Sunday, November 12 at 7:30pm
  • Tuesday November 14 at 7:30pm


Tickets for all shows will be available at 10am Friday, October 6th on Tickets West and are expected to sell out quickly.

You can purchase your tickets here: http://tinyurl.com/yafula9g

