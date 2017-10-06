Posted on 10/06/17
RECEPTIONIST
KHQ-TV has an opening for a full time Receptionist. Duties to include the efficient operation of the front desk, including admitting and greeting visitors and clients, and serving as a backup switchboard operator. Additional duties include shipping and receiving, and other misc. duties with some accounting work. Word and Excel experience required. Send resume to jobs@khq.com or
Attn: Controller
KHQ, Inc.
P.O. Box 600
Spokane, WA 99210-0600
No phone calls please
EOE, women and minorities encouraged to apply
Position open until filled
See also khq.com for more information