Mission Support Alliance announces new president

RICHLAND, WA – Hanford contractor Mission Support Alliance (MSA) is pleased to announce that Bob Wilkinson will be stepping into the position of company president effective October 16, 2017. Bob succeeds Bill Johnson who has accepted a position with MSA parent company, Leidos. Wilkinson has served as MSA’s chief operations officer for the past two and a half years.

Wilkinson has more than 20 years of experience at Hanford in all aspects of operations -- operating nuclear facilities, decontamination and decommissioning, tank farms, waste site remediation, waste packaging and treatment, project management, environmental compliance, construction management, engineering, emergency response, and radiological control --and all phases of project execution, ranging from early startup to commissioning. Prior to joining MSA, he was a member of the senior leadership team at with Hanford contractor Washington River Protection Solutions.

Wilkinson has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Montana State University and holds a master’s degree in business administration from Eastern Oregon University.