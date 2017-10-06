Brookdale Canyon Lakes wins best acting award

KENNEWICK, WA - Brookdale Canyon Lakes senior living community won the Best Acting Award at the “Celebrate Aging Film Festival.” Held October 4th at the historic Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee, Brookdale Canyon Lakes residents and associates created the award winning “Hope” movie short: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCjOscTr6pg.

Brookdale’s inaugural Celebrate Aging Film Festival was established to help change the perception of aging and to communicate a positive, uplifting or touching message. Movies were created by residents and associates at 74 Brookdale communities across the country and narrowed down to nine finalists.