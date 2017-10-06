Brookdale Canyon Lakes wins best acting awardPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Lab tests link raw milk contamination to illnesses
Lab results confirmed the Salmonella strain recently found in Pride & Joy Dairy organic raw milk matches the strain that hospitalized two Washington residents in January.More >>
WSU, PNNL convert biofuel waste into commodity, now targeting sewage sludge
A method of converting a biofuel waste product into a usable and valuable commodity has been discovered by researchers at Washington State University and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.More >>
Brookdale Canyon Lakes wins best acting award
Brookdale Canyon Lakes senior living community won the Best Acting Award at the “Celebrate Aging Film Festival.”More >>
Mission Support Alliance announces new president
Hanford contractor Mission Support Alliance (MSA) is pleased to announce that Bob Wilkinson will be stepping into the position of company president effective October 16, 2017.More >>
Garth Brooks to play SEVEN shows in Spokane
Garth Brooks has added a seventh show in Spokane.More >>
Bob Olson Parkway now open in Kennewick
After lots of work and waiting, the Bob Olson Parkway is officially open.More >>
HAMMER Facility celebrates 20th anniversary
A facility utilized by many Hanford workers, local firefighters, and others for training, is celebrating its twentieth anniversary today.More >>
The power of Women Helping Women
You have one week to get behind a cause that helps vulnerable women and children in the Columbia Basin.More >>
Throwback Thursday with the Bombers and the Braves
For this week's Throwback Thursday, we took a look back on our two SWX Game of the Week teams: the Kamiakin Braves and the Richland Bombers.More >>
New autism thrift store employs those who are on the autism spectrum
At first glance it may look like an average thrift store.More >>
