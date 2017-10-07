2017 High School Football Scores Week 6

2017 High School Football Scores Week 6Posted: Updated:
Prep Sports
Spokane's Makenzie Funk finalist Award for Excellence
Mount Spokane High School's Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.
National Signing Day 2017
It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.
Riverhawks boys basketball team hosts the Frankston Blues from Australia
Tri-Cities News
DACA Dreamer makes his dream come true by becoming a firefighter
After President Trump announced plans to end Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrivals, many Dreamers were left unsure of their future.
Suspect in fatal Kennewick shooting makes first court appearance
The victim of the homicide has been identified as 39-year-old Martin Ibanez of Pasco.
Lab tests link raw milk contamination to illnesses
Lab results confirmed the Salmonella strain recently found in Pride & Joy Dairy organic raw milk matches the strain that hospitalized two Washington residents in January.
WSU, PNNL convert biofuel waste into commodity, now targeting sewage sludge
A method of converting a biofuel waste product into a usable and valuable commodity has been discovered by researchers at Washington State University and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.
Brookdale Canyon Lakes wins best acting award
Brookdale Canyon Lakes senior living community won the Best Acting Award at the "Celebrate Aging Film Festival."
Mission Support Alliance announces new president
Hanford contractor Mission Support Alliance (MSA) is pleased to announce that Bob Wilkinson will be stepping into the position of company president effective October 16, 2017.
Garth Brooks to play SEVEN shows in Spokane
Garth Brooks has added a seventh show in Spokane.
Bob Olson Parkway now open in Kennewick
After lots of work and waiting, the Bob Olson Parkway is officially open.
HAMMER Facility celebrates 20th anniversary
A facility utilized by many Hanford workers, local firefighters, and others for training, is celebrating its twentieth anniversary today.
The power of Women Helping Women
You have one week to get behind a cause that helps vulnerable women and children in the Columbia Basin.
