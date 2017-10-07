2017 High School Football Scores Week 6 - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

2017 High School Football Scores Week 6

10-6-17

Kamiakin 0, Richland 35

Chiawana 20, Southridge 0

Hanford 35, Kennewick 0

Walla Walla 26, Pasco 7

Sunnyside 14, West Valley 41

Wenatchee 21, Eisenhower 14

Davis 0, Moses Lake 35

Hermiston 48, Ridgeview 26

Pendleton 6, Mountain View 21

Weston-McEwen 16, Stanfield 38

Ellensburg 20, Prosser 42

Wapato 7, Selah 65

Toppenish 62, Grandview 7

Othello 47, East Valley 21

Royal 49, Kiona-Benton 0

Warden 34, Columbia-Burbank 28

Liberty Christian 6, Tri-Cities Prep 36

Touchet 14, Sunnyside Christian 62

River View 6, Connell 42

Goldendale 0, La Salle 27

Zillah 19, Naches Valley 0

College Place 27, Wahluke 30

Highland 0, Granger 40

Cle Elum/Roslyn 0, Cascade 52

Kittitas 6, DeSales 27

Dayton/Waitsburg Mabton

