Where to get your flu shot

NBC Right Now-- Flu season is upon us, and that means it's time to get prepared. If you still need to get a flu shot, there are plenty of places that you can go.

In the Tri-Cities, Miramar Family Health Center is having a $20 flu shot day on October 10th from 5-7 PM.

If you live in Yakima County, the Yakima Health District has posted a list of suggested locations.

Safeway pharmacies, CVS, and Walgreens around the region also have flu shots available.