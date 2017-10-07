Law enforcement agencies honor fallen state trooper

NBC Right Now-- Local law enforcement paid their respects Saturday for the 18th anniversary of the death of Trooper James Saunders.

Saunders was shot on October 7th, 1999 while conducting a traffic stop in Pasco. He had served 8 1/2 years as a Washington State Patrol trooper.

Agencies took to social media, offering kind words of remembrance.

We spoke with WSP Trooper Brad Neff, who worked alongside Saunders on many occasions. He remembered him as a guy who always had a big smile on his face, who loved his job and his family.

Trooper Neff said that the last time he saw Saunders, the he was lending Neff a helping hand.

"October 7th of 1999. I was on day-shift, he was working night-shift. They put out an erratic vehicle it was southbound 395. I ended up stopping it on 182," Neff told NBC Right Now. "He backed me up to make sure I was safe, and that was the last I saw him alive."

After his death, Trooper Saunders was awarded the Medal of Honor by the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee.