Locals help animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey

KENNEWICK, WA.-- On September 24th, Ruben Aguiano and Lezlie Sage, who work for the Benton Franklin Humane Society, flew to Houston to help with the animals displaced during Hurricane Harvey.

We spoke with both Ruben and Lezlie on Sunday after they had gone back to work at the Humane Society. They told us that the week was long, but fulfilling. The Best Friends Animal Society has kennels set up at the NRG Stadium arena. Ruben and Lezlie were at the arena every day. They'd work for at least ten hours a day helping to walk, feed, and clean up after the 75 cats, and nearly 400 dogs that needed care.

Ruben told NBC Right Now that, for him, the highlight of the week was watching two dogs reunite with their owners after being separated during the storm.

If you would like to help any of the animals displaced by Harvey or Irma, you can do that right here.