Missing hiker rescued from "The Knifes Edge"

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - A 55-year-old hiker is recovering at home after being rescued from the Goat Rocks Mountain range, just south of White Pass on the Pacific Crest Trail.

The Emergency Operations Center reported an alert from an emergency locator beacon around 6:00 Saturday morning. They also were able to get a text saying he was in a snow storm and his tent had ripped from the winds. He went on to say he was cold and wet and needed help. The elevation of the location is about 6,500 feet.

A search and rescue team made up of the Central Washington Mountain Rescue, the ATV unit, and ground units started looking for the hiker. The teams started looking near the Tieton Pass trail head.

YSO was able to text with the subject and worked to decide his medical condition and the weather. He said the winds were strong and creating low visibility. Because of the conditions, the helicopter couldn't land.

More rescuers from Tacoma Mountain Rescue, King County Sheriff's Office Mountain Rescue, and Olympic Mountain Rescue responded to help.

They found the hiker around 6:00 that night. They say the hiker was in the early stages of hypothermia and because it was getting dark soon, the team decided to stay on the mountain with him.

Around sunrise Sunday the teams reported the winds died down enough to bring in the helicopter. The team reported they were in an area called "The Knifes Edge." It's a very steep and narrow place with drop offs on both sides.

The pilot flying the Blackhawk arrived and put the front tires on the trail with his rear tires and tail still in the air while the hiker and team climbed on board.

They flew him to Yakima Regional Hospital where he was treated and released.

YSO says this is a good reminder for everyone to be prepared when going hiking or climbing.

