Educating families during Fire Prevention Week

NBC RIGHT NOW - October 8th through the 14th is Fire Prevention Week and the theme of this year's campaign is, "Every Second Counts, Plan Two Ways Out."

It aims to better educate the public on the importance of having an emergency home escape plan and to practice it.

Your plan should include having working smoke detectors on each level of your home. You should also know two ways out of every room, usually a door and a window. Then your family should set up a meeting place outside that's a safe distance away from the home.