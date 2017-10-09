Educating families during Fire Prevention WeekPosted: Updated:
-
Mother, 4 kids killed in Oregon crash
Authorities say a mother and her four children were killed in a head-on crash near Salem.More >>
Educating families during Fire Prevention Week
October 8th through the 14th is Fire Prevention Week and the theme of this year's campaign is, "Every Second Counts, Plan Two Ways Out."More >>
DACA Dreamer makes his dream come true by becoming a firefighter
After President Trump announced plans to end Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrivals, many Dreamers were left unsure of their future.More >>
Suspect in fatal Kennewick shooting makes first court appearance
The victim of the homicide has been identified as 39-year-old Martin Ibanez of Pasco.More >>
Lab tests link raw milk contamination to illnesses
Lab results confirmed the Salmonella strain recently found in Pride & Joy Dairy organic raw milk matches the strain that hospitalized two Washington residents in January.More >>
WSU, PNNL convert biofuel waste into commodity, now targeting sewage sludge
A method of converting a biofuel waste product into a usable and valuable commodity has been discovered by researchers at Washington State University and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.More >>
Brookdale Canyon Lakes wins best acting award
Brookdale Canyon Lakes senior living community won the Best Acting Award at the “Celebrate Aging Film Festival.”More >>
Mission Support Alliance announces new president
Hanford contractor Mission Support Alliance (MSA) is pleased to announce that Bob Wilkinson will be stepping into the position of company president effective October 16, 2017.More >>
Garth Brooks to play SEVEN shows in Spokane
Garth Brooks has added a seventh show in Spokane.More >>
Pasco Police bring Pink Patch Project to Washington State
All of the money raised by Pasco Police will stay local with half going to Tri-Cities Cancer Center for Breast cancer research, treatment assistance, and prevention and the other half to the Kadlec Foundation for Pediatric Oncology.More >>
