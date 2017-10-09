Two in custody after armed robbery

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police tell NBC Right Now two suspects are in custody after an armed robbery. It happened around 11:00 Sunday night at the Taco Del Rey on South 6th Street.

Officers responded and saw 22-year-old Jesus Sanchez-Chavez and 19-year-old Francisco Madrigal running away from the scene. The Yakima Police spokesperson says a police officer hit Madrigal with a patrol car, medics treated him for minor injuries and took him into custody. They later found and arrested Sanchez-Chavez suspect.

YPD says the suspects took cash and assaulted the employees. They also found several weapons during the investigation. They're now facing multiple charges.

Police say they're not looking for other suspects at this time.