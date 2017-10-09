Firefighters battling Teanaway River Fire

EAST OF CLE ELUM, WA - About 200 firefighters are still working to get the Teanaway River Fire under control. They say rain over the weekend helped slow the flames down.

Teanaway Road is open to local traffic but Red Bridge Road is still closed. Deputies are asking drivers in the area to be very careful because firefighters are still working in the area. They're also asking residents to leave gates open in case they need to get to property behind your home. Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputies have lifted all evacuation orders in the area.

This fire started Friday afternoon on the West side of Teanaway Road and quickly spread because of wind. KCSO issued level 3 and 2 evacuation notices for the area. Firefighters say one outbuilding has been lost.

This blaze has burned about 341 acres and is 60% contained.