Two in custody after armed robbery
Yakima Police tell NBC Right Now two suspects are in custody after an armed robbery.More >>
Donating blood to help your community and in times of disaster
In times of tragedy, communities come together to help others and donate blood to the American Red Cross.More >>
Firefighters battling Teanaway River Fire
About 200 firefighters are still working to get the Teanaway River Fire under control.More >>
Missing hiker rescued from "The Knifes Edge"
A 55-year-old hiker is recovering at home after being rescued from the Goat Rocks Mountain range, just south of White Pass on the Pacific Crest Trail.More >>
Garth Brooks to play SEVEN shows in Spokane
Garth Brooks has added a seventh show in Spokane.More >>
Police investigating after break in at Rocky Mart
Yakima Police are investigating after someone broke into the Rocky Mart on 10th and Nob Hill Blvd. With a gun.More >>
Sunnyside man injured after tractor accident
A 30-year-old Sunnyside man is recovering after a tractor accident near Zillah.More >>
New autism thrift store employs those who are on the autism spectrum
At first glance it may look like an average thrift store.More >>
Rail safety upgrades approved for Yakima County
State regulators approved $80,000 in grant funding for safety upgrades at rail crossings in Yakima County.More >>
How blood donations work on a local and national level
After the Las Vegas shooting, people from all over are trying to find ways to help the victims.More >>
