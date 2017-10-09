Business Spotlight: 7 Salon.Spa.Sip - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Business Spotlight: 7 Salon.Spa.Sip

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA - For this week's Business Spotlight, reporter Crystal Garcia checked out 7 Salon.Spa.Sip in Kennewick.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures