Posted on 10/09/17

Are you looking to work for a progressive company with a deep commitment to journalism? If you said yes, consider becoming a News Director in the beautiful Northwest. There isn’t a lot to go by here, but we can tell you what the job entails. The News Director will be responsible for budgets, training, hiring, talent contracts, strategic planning, and the station’s digital news content. The model News Director will work closely with promotion and sales, and should be engaged in building and developing a highly skilled, passionate and empowered newsroom staff. The News Director should also possess the understanding of social media and its relationship to local news. If this describes your skill set, and you are intrigued, send your resume and cover letter to northwestnewsdirector@gmail.com EOE. Women & minorities encouraged to apply.