Mother, 4 kids killed in Oregon crash

10-9-17 UPDATE:

SALEM, OR (AP) - Authorities have arrested a Gervais man on suspicion of manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless driving in collision that killed a mother and her four children.



Oregon State Police said Monday the two car crash happened at 4:41 p.m. Sunday.



OSP says a Land Rover driven by 27-year-old Favian R. Garcia hit a Buick Century head-on.



The Land Rover was heading north and the Buick was heading south. The two cars were negotiating a corner when they crashed.



The Buick was driven by 25-year-old Lisette Medrano-Perez from Molalla. Her four children - an 8-year-old boy, a 6-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl - were pronounced dead at the scene.



Garcia sustained minor injuries.

