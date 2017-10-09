Mother, 4 kids killed in Oregon crash - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Mother, 4 kids killed in Oregon crash

10-9-17 UPDATE:

SALEM, OR (AP) - Authorities have arrested a Gervais man on suspicion of manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless driving in collision that killed a mother and her four children.
    
Oregon State Police said Monday the two car crash happened at 4:41 p.m. Sunday.
    
OSP says a Land Rover driven by 27-year-old Favian R. Garcia hit a Buick Century head-on.
    
The Land Rover was heading north and the Buick was heading south. The two cars were negotiating a corner when they crashed.
    
The Buick was driven by 25-year-old Lisette Medrano-Perez from Molalla. Her four children - an 8-year-old boy, a 6-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl - were pronounced dead at the scene.
    
Garcia sustained minor injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SALEM, OR (AP) - Authorities say a mother and her four children were killed in a head-on crash near Salem.
    
Oregon State Police said the two car crash happened at 4:41 p.m. Sunday. Investigators say a Land Rover driven by a 27-year-old Gervais man collided with a Buick Century head-on.
    
The Land Rover was heading north and the Buick was heading south. The two cars were negotiating a corner when they crashed, but the cause is still under investigation.
    
The other driver sustained minor injuries.
    
The Buick was driven by 25-year-old Lisette Medrano-Perez from Molalla. Her four children - an 8-year-old boy, a 6-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl - were pronounced dead at the scene.

