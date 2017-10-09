Mother, 4 kids killed in Oregon crash identified

10-10-17 UPDATE:

SALEM, OR (AP) - Authorities have identified the four children under age nine who were allegedly killed by a drunken driver Sunday near Salem.



Oregon State Police said Tuesday that 8-year-old Ivan Ricardo Medrano-Contreras, 6-year-old Andrus Medrano-Contreras, 4-year-old Dayanara Medrano-Perez and 2-year-old Angelina Vazquez-Crisp were killed in addition to 25-year-old Lisette Medrano-Perez of Molalla.



Authorities say Lisette Medrano-Perez was the mother to the three older children and an aunt and temporary legal guardian to the youngest child.



Police say the crash happened Sunday afternoon when a Land Rover driven by 27-year-old Favian R. Garcia of Gervais collided with Buick Century driven by Lisette Medrano-Perez. She and the four children died at the scene.



Garcia, who had minor injuries, was arrested Monday on suspicion of manslaughter and other charges.



He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

------------------------------------------

10-9-17 UPDATE:

SALEM, OR (AP) - Authorities have arrested a Gervais man on suspicion of manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless driving in collision that killed a mother and her four children.



Oregon State Police said Monday the two car crash happened at 4:41 p.m. Sunday.



OSP says a Land Rover driven by 27-year-old Favian R. Garcia hit a Buick Century head-on.



The Land Rover was heading north and the Buick was heading south. The two cars were negotiating a corner when they crashed.



The Buick was driven by 25-year-old Lisette Medrano-Perez from Molalla. Her four children - an 8-year-old boy, a 6-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl - were pronounced dead at the scene.



Garcia sustained minor injuries.

------------------------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY:

SALEM, OR (AP) - Authorities say a mother and her four children were killed in a head-on crash near Salem.



Oregon State Police said the two car crash happened at 4:41 p.m. Sunday. Investigators say a Land Rover driven by a 27-year-old Gervais man collided with a Buick Century head-on.



The Land Rover was heading north and the Buick was heading south. The two cars were negotiating a corner when they crashed, but the cause is still under investigation.



The other driver sustained minor injuries.



The Buick was driven by 25-year-old Lisette Medrano-Perez from Molalla. Her four children - an 8-year-old boy, a 6-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl - were pronounced dead at the scene.