Pasco Police bring Pink Patch Project to Washington State

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police Department is one of two in the state of Washington taking part in a fairly new effort for law enforcement: the Pink Patch Project. The now annual fundraiser is only a few years old and now Pasco and Issaquah Police Departments are bringing it to the Evergreen State. There are several hundred California departments taking part and a few in dozens of other states.

Pasco officers are selling the patches which are, of course, pink and say City of Pasco on them. The patches are meant to raise awareness of all cancers this month in eastern Washington. Also, several Pasco officers are wearing them on their uniforms.



"Obviously, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and breast cancer gets a lot of attention. But we want to make sure we're affecting and giving money to maybe those causes that don't get all that recognition that everything in pink does," explained Pasco Police Officer Jeffrey Cobb who is spearheading the effort along with Pasco Police Sergeant Thompson.



All of the money raised by Pasco Police will stay local with half going to Tri-Cities Cancer Center for Breast cancer research, treatment assistance, and prevention and the other half to the Kadlec Foundation for Pediatric Oncology.



In the first week and a half, officers had raised more than $1,000 with about 2,500 patches left to sell.



You can find the patches on Etsy by clicking here, at events around town throughout the month or by following Pasco Police on Facebook and Twitter @PascoPD, or e-mail pascopinkpatchproject@gmail.com. You can also send a $10 per patch check made out to the Pasco Police Officers Association at P.O. Box 822, Pasco, WA 99301.