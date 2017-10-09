Rail safety upgrades approved for Yakima County

OLYMPIA, WA – State regulators approved $80,000 in grant funding for safety upgrades at rail crossings in Yakima County.

The Utilities and Transportation Commission approved the Grade Crossing Protective Fund grants for four railroad crossings in Grandview and Granger, Washington, at the request of the Central Washington Railroad.

The railroad requested $20,000 for each crossing to replace outdated train detection equipment at the following crossings:

West Second Street in Grandview,

Grandridge Road in Grandview,

Division Street in Grandview, and

Sunnyside Avenue in Granger.

Replacing the obsolete motion sensors with new equipment will provide reliable train detection and eliminate false activations of warning systems, improving overall motorist and pedestrian safety.

Thousands of vehicles use these crossings daily:

An average of 3,478 vehicles cross at West Second Street in Grandview, including 36 school buses.

An average of 5,000 vehicles cross at Grandridge Road in Grandview, including 14 school buses.

An average of 4,780 vehicles cross at Division Street in Grandview, including two school buses.

An average of 2,711 vehicles cross at Sunnyside Avenue in Granger, including 14 school buses.

Currently, two freight trains traveling 10 miles per hour use these crossing each day.

The upgrades must be completed by June 15, 2018. Each of the projects is estimated to cost $20,000. Central Washington Railroad will cover any additional costs associated with the upgrades.