AG Ferguson speaks to WSU Tri-Cities students about his DACA lawsuit

RICHLAND, WA - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson spoke to WSU Tri-Cities students today about his lawsuit against the Trump Administration's decision to end the DACA program.

AG Ferguson's message today was simple; he told the crowd he believes the Trump Administration took shortcuts in its decision to end the program. He said that while U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions claims DACA is illegal, no court has ever ruled against the program. AG Ferguson's other main concern is that the government has all the personal information of the 17,000 DACA recipients in Washington, and he says he doesn't know how that information will be used if the program is shut down and a replacement program isn't created.

AG Ferguson says when it affects the people of Washington, his office needs to step in.

"Certainly in the case of DACA and the announcement by the president saying that he was going to rescind the protections that DACA offers for Dreamers in March, are Washingtonians being harmed?" AG Ferguson said. "Well, we have 17,000 Dreamers in this state. Pretty straightforward that there is significant harm."

While congress tries to come up with a replacement for DACA, AG Ferguson told the crowd today whatever congress chooses to do is out of his control...and that his focus is only on making sure the federal government doesn't break the law with its handling of the program.