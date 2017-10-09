Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management in need of volunteers

YAKIMA, WA - Whether it's a fire tearing through a mountainside or a flood ravaging a town, they are the ones who respond to natural and man-made disasters in Yakima County. Now, the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management is in need of help.

"We would like you to help and work within the community to engage everyone else and respond to disasters and be in the action," said Horace Ward, senior emergency planner for the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management.

They are looking for up to 40 volunteers who are at least 18 years old. People can choose from four different positions: Office of Emergency Management Responders, Emergency Operations Center, Emergency Communications, and Office Volunteer.

"We would like to fill all equally if we can, and everybody can partake in all four if they like," said Ward.

With winter approaching, the Office of Emergency management wants to train and professionally certify volunteers before it starts to snow.

"The National Weather Service has predicted that it is going to be another cold, wet winter, so we could be dealing with a large snow storm," Ward said.

To become a volunteer, all you have to do is fill out an application and select a position. To apply, just click this link: http://www.yakimacounty.us/2065/YVOEM-Volunteers.