AG Ferguson sues Trump Administration; says new birth control rules are illegal

KENNEWICK, WA - The Washington Attorney General's Office filed a lawsuit just a couple hours ago, challenging the Trump Administration's new healthcare rules regarding birth control.

The rules allow employers to deny women contraception as part of their insurance coverage on religious freedom grounds, but AG Ferguson says the administration is trying to put religious freedom rights of the employers over the civil rights of their employees.

In AG Ferguson's official announcement this afternoon, he says "only women, not men, may have their contraceptive coverage denied based on their employer's religious or moral objection. By making a gender-based distinction without sufficient justification, the rules violate the equal protection guarantee implicit in the Fifth Amendment."

Simply put, as AG Ferguson also states in his announcement, he thinks the Trump Administration is violating the Civil Rights Act.

"It's our argument that the president's actions violate both key constitutional provisions, discriminating against women, for example, as well as statutory provisions," said AG Ferguson. "Rules like the Administrative Procedure Act, which can get a little bit archaic, a little wonky, but are important to make sure he's following the rules...and we don't think he is in this case."

Like the lawsuit his office filed regarding the administration's decision to drop the DACA program, AG Ferguson argues the Trump Administration cut corners in deciding to change these rules...by not issuing proper notice and not giving the opportunity for public comment.

This is the sixteenth lawsuit AG Ferguson has filed against the Trump Administration since President Trump took the oath of office in January...and the State of Washington has won all four of the lawsuits that have been decided on so far.