Body found in Kennewick field identified

KENNEWICK, WA - Last night at approximately 11:41 p.m., a male called to report a body in a field behind 115 S Ely St., Kennewick, WA.

Kennewick Police Officers and Paramedics responded and located 25-year-old Jacob Lee Dunakey deceased in the field.

Detectives investigated the scene and while the cause of death is unknown at this point, they do not suspect foul play and they are not seeking any suspects at this time. They will be working with the Benton County Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police say the body is of an adult male between 20-30 years old. At this time there is no foul play suspected, it is unclear how long the body was on site, but police say they do not believe it was there long. Coroner will investigate cause of death and notify next of kin before releasing any further details to public.

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are investigating after finding a body in a field. Someone reported it just after 11:30 Monday night in the field behind the KFC on the 100 Block of South Ely Street.

No word on the identity of the body or how they died.

