No one in danger during reported hostage situation

RICHLAND, WA - Police say no one was actually in danger during a reported hostage situation near Adams Street and Jadwin in Richland Monday night.

Police tell NBC Right Now the person who gave them the details about an armed hostage taker with two women trapped in the attic, was suffering from mental health issues. SWAT was able to clear the house and found no gunman and no hostages.

No arrests have been made.

-----------------

Previous Coverage:

RICHLAND, WA - Richland Police are responding to reports of an active hostage situation on the 800 Block of Adams St. Officers say a man is holding people inside and is armed with a gun.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.



This is a developing story.