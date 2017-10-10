Agri Aide Inc. fined $105,000Posted: Updated:
Agri Aide Inc. fined $105,000
State officials have fined an agriculture company in Othello $105,000 for allegedly violating required conditions in hiring farm workers.More >>
No one in danger during reported hostage situation
Police say no one was actually in danger during a reported hostage situation near Adams Street and Jadwin in Richland Monday night.More >>
Kennewick Police investigating after finding body
Kennewick Police are investigating after finding a body in a field.More >>
AG Ferguson sues Trump Administration; says new birth control rules are illegal
The Washington Attorney General's Office filed a lawsuit just a couple hours ago, challenging the Trump Administration's new healthcare rules regarding birth control.More >>
AG Ferguson speaks to WSU Tri-Cities students about his DACA lawsuit
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson spoke to WSU Tri-Cities students today about his lawsuit against the Trump Administration's decision to end the DACA program.More >>
Mother, 4 kids killed in Oregon crash
Authorities say a mother and her four children were killed in a head-on crash near Salem.More >>
Educating families during Fire Prevention Week
October 8th through the 14th is Fire Prevention Week and the theme of this year's campaign is, "Every Second Counts, Plan Two Ways Out."More >>
DACA Dreamer makes his dream come true by becoming a firefighter
After President Trump announced plans to end Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrivals, many Dreamers were left unsure of their future.More >>
Suspect in fatal Kennewick shooting makes first court appearance
The victim of the homicide has been identified as 39-year-old Martin Ibanez of Pasco.More >>
Lab tests link raw milk contamination to illnesses
Lab results confirmed the Salmonella strain recently found in Pride & Joy Dairy organic raw milk matches the strain that hospitalized two Washington residents in January.More >>
