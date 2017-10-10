Agri Aide Inc. fined $105,000

OTHELLO, WA - State officials have fined an agriculture company in Othello $105,000 for allegedly violating required conditions in hiring farm workers.



The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries said Monday that Agri Aide's fine is the largest by the department against a farm labor contractor.



The department says Agri Aide owners Marivel and Jose Luis Brunetti operated the company without a farm labor contracting license in at least 2012, 2013, and 2015 and says they forged a contractor license in 2012.



L&I began its investigation in May after receiving a complaint. It involved Agri Aide laborers at Williamson Farms, in Quincy, transplanting chili plants.



The department says Agri Aide did not file an appeal by an Oct. 6 deadline and has paid $2,000 toward the infraction.



A message left for the company Monday was not immediately returned.