Mother, 4 kids killed in Oregon crash identified
Authorities say a mother and her four children were killed in a head-on crash near Salem.More >>
Body found in Kennewick field identified
Kennewick Police are investigating after finding a body in a field.More >>
Power outage in Prosser forces school delay
Linemen are working to restore power in Prosser.More >>
Agri Aide Inc. fined $105,000
State officials have fined an agriculture company in Othello $105,000 for allegedly violating required conditions in hiring farm workers.More >>
No one in danger during reported hostage situation
Police say no one was actually in danger during a reported hostage situation near Adams Street and Jadwin in Richland Monday night.More >>
AG Ferguson sues Trump Administration; says new birth control rules are illegal
The Washington Attorney General's Office filed a lawsuit just a couple hours ago, challenging the Trump Administration's new healthcare rules regarding birth control.More >>
AG Ferguson speaks to WSU Tri-Cities students about his DACA lawsuit
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson spoke to WSU Tri-Cities students today about his lawsuit against the Trump Administration's decision to end the DACA program.More >>
Pasco Police bring Pink Patch Project to Washington State
All of the money raised by Pasco Police will stay local with half going to Tri-Cities Cancer Center for Breast cancer research, treatment assistance, and prevention and the other half to the Kadlec Foundation for Pediatric Oncology.More >>
Educating families during Fire Prevention Week
October 8th through the 14th is Fire Prevention Week and the theme of this year's campaign is, "Every Second Counts, Plan Two Ways Out."More >>
Locals help animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey
KENNEWICK, WA.-- On September 24th, Ruben Aguiano and Lezlie Sage, who work for the Benton Franklin Humane Society, flew to Houston to help with the animals displaced during Hurricane Harvey.More >>
