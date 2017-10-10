Power outage in Prosser forces school delay - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Power outage in Prosser forces school delay

Posted: Updated:

PROSSER, WA - Linemen are working to restore power in Prosser. Benton REA said on their Facebook page a feeder is out on Sales Yard Road near Milepost 83 just south of I-82.

There are downed power lines in the area so people are being asked to stay away. 

The Prosser School District is running on a two hour delay because of the outage. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures