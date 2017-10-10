New technologies await at Yakima's tech expo

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Valley is known for its agriculture. Businesses thrive off of it, but some might be stuck in the past when it comes to technology. That is why company U.S. Cellular brought their bite-size tech tour to Yakima.

"Really being able to get more solutions and just get farmers and help the agriculture that we do have in Yakima be more effective, more efficient in their business, and also may help drive more additional revenue,"said Sarah Stumpf, U.S. Cellular Director of Sales.

Business owners were educated about the Internet Of Things, or IOT. In a nutshell, this means different devices being able to communicate with each other.

"For a farmer, if you want to monitor your pivots and how you are taking care of your fields, in the IOT space you can connect that over our network," Stumpf said. "That will allow you to be more proficient in your business."

Other technologies were also displayed, like GPSTrackit.

"Fleet Manager allows companies that have small medium and even enterprise business to track your vehicles assets, driver behavior, monitor locations and speeds," said Chris McHenry, GPSTrackit Director of Channel Sales.

People also learned about doForms, a company that collects data and builds online forms.

"The agricultural business accumulates a lot of paper, so this is a more streamline process," said doForms' mobile solutions consultant, Colleen Sweeney. "It allows them to collect that data; send it to whoever they need to in a more unique process that wastes less paper."

If you're interested in learning more about these and other workplace technologies, you can call 1-800-819-9373 or visit http://connectedbusiness.uscellular.com/