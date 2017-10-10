Yakima County soon to decide on marijuana ban with Proposition 1

YAKIMA, WA - With just four weeks to go until the November 7th General Election, we are taking a closer look at propositions voters in our region will consider.

In Yakima County, Proposition 1 is a measure dealing with marijuana. Right now, all marijuana-related businesses, from growing to processing to retail sales, are banned in unincorporated Yakima County.

On November 7th, 114,000 voters in communities like Terrace Heights, Tampico, and Cowiche will decide whether or not to keep the marijuana ban in place.

So why is the board asking the voters now?

It goes back to 2012 when the state approved Initiative Measure 502, which decriminalized possession of the drug. At that time, Yakima County disapproved of the measure by 58 percent.

Then in 2014 the Yakima City Council voted 6-1 to ban all marijuana businesses in the city, but that ban has since been lifted.

So, because of the "mixed messages," the Board of Yakima County Commissioners is asking the voters whether they want to allow marijuana production, processing, and retail sales through Proposition 1.

For more information about Proposition 1, visit http://www.yakimacounty.us/1801/Special-Issues.