Checking for solicitor licenses

HERMISTON, OR - A lot of people have been asking Hermiston Police about solicitors offering to paint addresses on curbs. Officers said on Facebook these people aren't sponsored, endorsed or authorized by the city.

They say anyone wanting to sell door to door has to get a license. You can find information on getting one on the City of Hermiston's website. Click here for a list of everyone who has a license and for more information on getting one.

First responders to appreciate having numbers clearly posted so they can see it from the street. You can do this by posting them on the house or having them painted on the curb.