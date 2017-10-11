OR Emergency Management and Fire Marshal send help to assist with CA wildfires

OREGON - The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal in coordination with the Oregon Office of Emergency Management has activated its Agency Operations Center and 10 strike teams with equipment and personnel to assist with the raging wildfires in California.



California fire officials submitted a request asking for assistance yesterday evening from Oregon and Arizona. The OSFM activated its emergency mobilization plan, sending out the request for assistance to all Oregon fire agencies.



"Oregon fire agencies have stepped up to the plate to help our neighbors to the south, said Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. "California helped us with the fires in southern Oregon this year and I am proud that we can return the favor in their time of need."



California made the request through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact a national state to state mutual aid system. The EMAC request is sent directly to Oregon Emergency Management who contact and coordinate with the appropriate Oregon agency to fulfill the requests.



Oregon county fire defense board chiefs have activated 10 strike teams from the following counties:

Two from Lane County, Washington County, Multnomah County, Linn/Benton counties, Marion County, Clatsop County, Jackson/Josephine counties, Yamhill County, and Klamath/Deschutes counties.