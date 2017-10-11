OR Emergency Management and Fire Marshal send help to assist with CA wildfiresPosted: Updated:
Sections of Snake River to open Oct. 15 to steelhead retention
Beginning October 15, anglers can keep two hatchery steelhead daily in sections of the Snake River and some streams in southeast Washington, state fish managers said today.More >>
Lyme Disease screening event planned in Pasco
This event will take place on October 14, 2017, at 1200 N. 14th Street, Suite 245, Pasco, WA.More >>
OR Emergency Management and Fire Marshal send help to assist with CA wildfires
The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal in coordination with the Oregon Office of Emergency Management has activated its Agency Operations Center and 10 strike teams with equipment and personnel to assist with the raging wildfires in California.More >>
Checking for solicitor licenses
A lot of people have been asking Hermiston Police about solicitors offering to paint addresses on curbs.More >>
How the recent smoke has affected local wine industry
Fortunately, the smoke from fires in our area is finally gone after hanging around for much of the summer.More >>
Mother, 4 kids killed in Oregon crash identified
Authorities say a mother and her four children were killed in a head-on crash near Salem.More >>
Body found in Kennewick field identified
Kennewick Police are investigating after finding a body in a field.More >>
Power outage in Prosser forces school delay
Linemen are working to restore power in Prosser.More >>
Agri Aide Inc. fined $105,000
State officials have fined an agriculture company in Othello $105,000 for allegedly violating required conditions in hiring farm workers.More >>
No one in danger during reported hostage situation
Police say no one was actually in danger during a reported hostage situation near Adams Street and Jadwin in Richland Monday night.More >>
