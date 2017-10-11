Lyme Disease screening event planned in Pasco - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

PASCO, WA - Tri-Cities Washington Lyme Screening is planned for Saturday in Pasco. The base rate is $195 or $175 each for two people. 
     
October 14, 2017
Event Location
1200 N. 14th - Suite 245
Pasco, Washington, 99301

Global Lyme Diagnostics is also planning to do a another Lyme Screening event shortly after the Tri-Cities event in the Seattle, Washington area. If the Tri-Cities event is not close enough or the time doesn't work for you, please email info@glymedx.com for more information or to express your interest in attending the Seattle event. 

