Children's Village in Yakima celebrating 20th anniversary with family fun eventsPosted: Updated:
Office of Emergency Management needs volunteers
15-year-old boxing champion
Yakima aquatics center
Officer pops the question on ride along
German Exchange students
Children's Village in Yakima celebrating 20th anniversary with family fun events
Since 1997, Children's Village in Yakima has been providing a home away from home for kids with special health care needs.More >>
Yakima County soon to decide on marijuana ban with Proposition 1
With just four weeks to go until the November 7th General Election, we are taking a closer look at propositions voters in our region will consider.More >>
New technologies await at Yakima's tech expo
The Yakima Valley is known for its agriculture. Businesses thrive off of it, but some might be stuck in the past when it comes to technology.More >>
Two in custody after armed robbery
Yakima Police tell NBC Right Now two suspects are in custody after an armed robbery.More >>
Donating blood to help your community and in times of disaster
In times of tragedy, communities come together to help others and donate blood to the American Red Cross.More >>
Firefighters battling Teanaway River Fire
About 200 firefighters are still working to get the Teanaway River Fire under control.More >>
Missing hiker rescued from "The Knifes Edge"
A 55-year-old hiker is recovering at home after being rescued from the Goat Rocks Mountain range, just south of White Pass on the Pacific Crest Trail.More >>
Garth Brooks to play SEVEN shows in Spokane
Garth Brooks has added a seventh show in Spokane.More >>
Police investigating after break in at Rocky Mart
Yakima Police are investigating after someone broke into the Rocky Mart on 10th and Nob Hill Blvd. With a gun.More >>
Campaign seizes over 41,000 lbs of marijuana, 50 guns, and hazardous chemicals
An organized, multi-agency response between Grant, Franklin, and Adams counties has resulted in over 41,000 pounds of illegal marijuana, 56 illegal firearms, ammunition, and many hazardous and banned chemicals, pesticides and fertilizers which cause damage to the environment and wildlife, in a series of warrants and arrests spanning from early August of this year through the end of September.More >>
