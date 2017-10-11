Children's Village in Yakima celebrating 20th anniversary with family fun events

YAKIMA, WA - Since 1997, Children's Village in Yakima has been providing a home away from home for kids with special health care needs. This week, they are celebrating their 20th anniversary.

It takes a village to make Children's Village work. In the first year, 900 families took advantage of health care services, but it has grown significantly since 1997.

Now, at least 5,000 families come to Children's Village for more than 30 specialized services including medical, dental, and behavioral clinics.

Kids who have special needs like autism and down syndrome are able to utilize Children's Village from the time they're born until they're 18 years old.

More than 20 years ago, a group of 15 partners plus the Yakima community had the dream to build the village.

Their goal was simple.

Meet the needs of kids that would normally have to travel out of town, sometimes hundreds of miles away from home, to have their medical needs met.

"Before you actually had a facility, it was really looking at the community needs and about the legacy of the importance of partnership," said Erin Black, Memorial Foundation CEO. "So we fast forward 20 years and that legacy is still being realized."

Children's Village is located at 3801 Kern Road in Yakima, and they will commemorate their anniversary on Saturday with a day of events.

"This is a great opportunity for you to just come in, enjoy some fun times together," said Cindy Carroll, child health services manager at Children's Village. "Families, children, the community. Everyone's welcome."

10-11 a.m. The Buddy Walk

The Buddy Walk, which celebrates people with Down syndrome, kicks off the day’s festivities. It’s an easy walk around the Children’s Village campus. There will also be information and entertainment. Children and those with special needs will receive a Buddy Walk medal when they finish the walk. Registration is $10 for an individual, $25 for teams under 10, and $50 for teams of 11 or more participants.

11 a.m.-2 p.m., The Community Celebration

Join us for our community celebration featuring treats and fun activities, including opportunities to experience adaptive and therapeutic bikes, trikes and other outdoor sports equipment provided by the nonprofit Outdoors for All. Each piece of equipment has been specially designed for people with disabilities.

Also, on Friday, Oct. 20, 6 a.m.-6 p.m., it’s the Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon

Children’s Miracle Network is partnering with NewsTalk KIT 1280 to raise funds for children. The goal is to raise $20,000 in honor of the anniversary. Tune in to make your pledge and to hear stories about local families who have been helped through care at Children’s Village.