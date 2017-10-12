Pasco Police investigating drive-by shooting

PASCO, WA - Police say there's no threat to the public after a drive-by shooting in Pasco. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body just before 8:30 Wednesday night at the Sage and Sun motel off South 10th and Washington.

Medics took the man to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Pasco Police told NBC Right Now they think this is an isolated incident and there's no reason for the public to be concerned.

Officers do have a person of interest and are still actively investigating this case.

We will update you as we get more information.

