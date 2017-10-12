Suspect in drive-by shooting arrested without incidentPosted: Updated:
Suspect in drive-by shooting arrested without incident
The suspect in the drive-by shooting reported on Thursday night is in custody.More >>
Tri-City Country Club under new ownership; renamed Zintel Creek Golf Club
On October 3, 2017 the members of the Tri-City Country Club, the oldest golf course in the Tri-Cities, unanimously voted to transfer ownership of club assets to a group of 20 members organized as Save the Club LLC.More >>
Murder trial underway in Walla Walla
The trial for a man facing murder charges in the shooting deaths of a woman and her boyfriend in their front yard in Walla Walla has begun.More >>
Car seats being recalled
More than half a million child car seats are being recalled, involving a company called Diono, which used to be called Sunshine Kids Juvenile.More >>
How this year's grapes are looking for local wineries
Grape harvest is in full swing in eastern Washington as vineyards around our region race to pick all the grapes off their vines.More >>
How you can help kids stay full and focused in school
We've all heard how important proper nutrition is when it comes to kids succeeding in school.More >>
Breaking down your ballot: how the fish tax affects you
With the election less than a month away, we've been breaking down your ballots for you.More >>
Local vineyards looking to extend aid to CA wineries in wake of fires
The wildfires burning in California's wine country hold a unique connection to our area, Washington wine country...and people working at our local wineries are keeping a close eye on the situation.More >>
Newhouse statement on emergency funding for natural disasters
Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) released the following statement after voting in favor of H.R. 2266, Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Requirements Act.More >>
Police investigating strong armed robbery in Kennewick
Kennewick Police are investigating a strong armed robbery around 1:30 Thursday morning.More >>
