Suspect in drive-by shooting arrested without incident

10-13-17 UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - The suspect in the drive-by shooting reported on Thursday night is in custody.

21-year-old Anthony Mata was located at his home in Kennewick earlier today. He gave himself up without incident. Pasco Police Department and The Tri-Cities Regional SWAT assisted in the arrest.

Mata was booked for Assault 1st degree, drive-by shooting and felon in possession of a firearm.

----------------------------------------------------

10-12-17 ORIGINAL STORY:

PASCO, WA - Police say there's no threat to the public after a drive-by shooting in Pasco. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body just before 8:30 Wednesday night at the Sage and Sun motel off South 10th and Washington.

Medics took the man to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Pasco Police told NBC Right Now they think this is an isolated incident and there's no reason for the public to be concerned.

Officers do have a person of interest and are still actively investigating this case.

We will update you as we get more information.