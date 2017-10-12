Police investigating strong armed robbery in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are investigating a strong armed robbery around 1:30 Thursday morning.

Police say the male victim met a woman on social media and she lured him to the 1100 Block of N. Columbia Center Boulevard. When he got there, two women robbed him and took his keys, wallet, and cell phone.

While investigating, 19-year-old Alyson R. Hill came back and was identified as one of the suspects. Detectives got a warrant and searched her motel room and car. They found the victim's keys, but haven't found the other stolen items. They also don't know where the other woman is.

Hill is now facing charges for second degree Robbery.

