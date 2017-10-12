Police investigating strong armed robbery in KennewickPosted: Updated:
Police investigating strong armed robbery in Kennewick
Kennewick Police are investigating a strong armed robbery around 1:30 Thursday morning.More >>
Pasco Police investigating drive-by shooting
Police say there's no threat to the public after a drive-by shooting in Pasco.More >>
Retired NASA engineer talks with students at Pendleton UAS Test Range
Inspiring local students - that's what a former NASA engineer was doing in Pendleton today.More >>
Largest melters In U.S. history completed at Hanford Vitrification Plant
Big news out of the Hanford site today as assembly of the two largest nuclear waste melters in the history of the U.S. is done.More >>
Sections of Snake River to open Oct. 15 to steelhead retention
Beginning October 15, anglers can keep two hatchery steelhead daily in sections of the Snake River and some streams in southeast Washington, state fish managers said today.More >>
Lyme Disease screening event planned in Pasco
This event will take place on October 14, 2017, at 1200 N. 14th Street, Suite 245, Pasco, WA.More >>
OR Emergency Management and Fire Marshal send help to assist with CA wildfires
The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal in coordination with the Oregon Office of Emergency Management has activated its Agency Operations Center and 10 strike teams with equipment and personnel to assist with the raging wildfires in California.More >>
Checking for solicitor licenses
A lot of people have been asking Hermiston Police about solicitors offering to paint addresses on curbs.More >>
How the recent smoke has affected local wine industry
Fortunately, the smoke from fires in our area is finally gone after hanging around for much of the summer.More >>
Mother, 4 kids killed in Oregon crash identified
Authorities say a mother and her four children were killed in a head-on crash near Salem.More >>
