Car seats being recalled

TRI-CITIES, WA - More than half a million child car seats are being recalled, involving a company called Diono, which used to be called Sunshine Kids Juvenile.

The recall covers all-in-one convertible seats and booster seats: The Rainer, The Radian RXT, The Radian R-120, and the Radian R-100, as well as The Olympia and The Pacifica.

According to posted government documents, when the seats are secured using a lap belt without the top tether, children over 65 pounds have an increased risk of injury in a crash.

Diono will send a kit with an energy-absorbing pad and a new chest clip at no cost.