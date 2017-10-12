Newhouse statement on emergency funding for natural disasters

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) released the following statement after voting in favor of H.R. 2266, Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Requirements Act. H.R. 2266 includes relief for communities struck by hurricanes and catastrophic wildfires.

“From hurricanes to wildfires, this legislation supports American communities that have been devastated by natural disasters,” said Rep. Newhouse. “I am grateful that the Trump Administration supported our request to include much-needed resources and reforms in its recommendation. This disaster relief package goes a long way to supporting communities suffering from catastrophic wildfires, and we must now act to fix our broken forest management system and end the practice of fire borrowing once and for all.”

H.R. 2266, Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Requirements Act included $576.5 million for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Department of the Interior for wildfire suppression as firefighting efforts continue in the West.

Earlier this month, Rep. Newhouse joined colleagues from the West to request the Trump Administration include forestry management reform and wildfire disaster relief packages in its recommendations to Congress.