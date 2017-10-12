Some displays at a Yakima horse and buggy museum over 100 years old

YAKIMA, WA - Finally, the public can experience buggies, horse saddles, and other items that are at least 100 years old. Thanks to donations, the Central Washington Agricultural Museum now has a home for these historic artifacts.

"This building puts a whole new aspect to what we do here, and all we are trying to do is preserve the history of the Yakima Valley," said Nick Schultz, Agricultural Museum president.

At the moment, four buggies are on display...each one with its own unique story.

"This would be a typical buggy for a surveyor," said Schultz. "This particular one you could harness up a single horse or a double horse."

After a couple of months, they'll be rotated out with the others. Before, the buggies were outside, but were being damaged by the elements.

"We were covering them with tarps, so they didn't really get to be seen by our visitors," Schultz explained.

Horse saddles are also on display.

"The saddles were stored in an enclosed building for years, because they are over 100 years old and we could not put them out into the elements," said Schultz.

The horse and buggy building isn't quite finished yet. They are hoping to have it completed by spring of next year. If you plan on visiting the new exhibit, you have until the end of this month. If you go after October, you'll have to set up an appointment.