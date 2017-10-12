Breaking down your ballot: how the fish tax affects you

WASHINGTON - With the election less than a month away, we've been breaking down your ballots for you. Today, we looked at Advisory Bill 16 - better known as the fish excise tax in Washington state.

This is a measure that the state legislature already passed during a recent session. What voters are being asked to do is decide if it should continue or not.

If it passes, the measure would increase commercial fishing license fees and streamline wholesale fish selling, dealing, and buying. The tax would increase from 5.25 percent to 6.25 percent, and generate a little more than half a million dollars in state revenue over 10 years.

Now what it doesn't do is make any changes to recreational fishing, so that means anglers can still go fishing as long as they have a valid license.

Ballots will be mailed out October 20, and remember, the election is November 7.