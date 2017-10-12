Local firefighters going to help out in northern California

YAKIMA, WA - More than a dozen wildfires are wreaking havoc in California, and firefighters are doing everything they can to keep them from spreading.

There's only so much they can do, but luckily, they will be getting help from Washington Wildland firefighters.

68 firefighters and 7 Wildland fire engines from Washington's Department of Natural Resources are on their way to northern California right now to help contain wildfires that have killed at least 29 people. According to DNR Spokesman Joe Smillie, the catastrophic situation led the DNR to reach out to California officials to help on Monday.

The crews that packed up and headed out early this morning includes 20 firefighters based out of the Ahtanum State Forest in Yakima County. The other crew is from the Loomis State Forest.

Some 8,000 firefighters are battling 22 fires that have ripped through more than 190,000 acres and destroyed more than 3,000 homes and businesses.

Additional resources are also coming from other states across the country, Canada, and Australia.

As if these fires weren't scary enough, officials say that at least 400 people are missing...and that's just in Sonoma County.