How you can help kids stay full and focused in schoolPosted: Updated:
Car seats being recalled
More than half a million child car seats are being recalled, involving a company called Diono, which used to be called Sunshine Kids Juvenile.More >>
How this year's grapes are looking for local wineries
Grape harvest is in full swing in eastern Washington as vineyards around our region race to pick all the grapes off their vines.More >>
How you can help kids stay full and focused in school
We've all heard how important proper nutrition is when it comes to kids succeeding in school.More >>
Breaking down your ballot: how the fish tax affects you
With the election less than a month away, we've been breaking down your ballots for you.More >>
Local vineyards looking to extend aid to CA wineries in wake of fires
The wildfires burning in California's wine country hold a unique connection to our area, Washington wine country...and people working at our local wineries are keeping a close eye on the situation.More >>
Newhouse statement on emergency funding for natural disasters
Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) released the following statement after voting in favor of H.R. 2266, Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Requirements Act.More >>
Police investigating strong armed robbery in Kennewick
Kennewick Police are investigating a strong armed robbery around 1:30 Thursday morning.More >>
Pasco Police investigating drive-by shooting
Police say there's no threat to the public after a drive-by shooting in Pasco.More >>
Retired NASA engineer talks with students at Pendleton UAS Test Range
Inspiring local students - that's what a former NASA engineer was doing in Pendleton today.More >>
Largest melters In U.S. history completed at Hanford Vitrification Plant
Big news out of the Hanford site today as assembly of the two largest nuclear waste melters in the history of the U.S. is done.More >>
