Murder trial underway in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, WA - The trial for a man facing murder charges in the shooting deaths of a woman and her boyfriend in their front yard in Walla Walla has begun. In the opening arguments Wednesday, the prosecution presented evidence in its case against 23-year-old Jose M. Quintero.



Quintero faces two counts of murder and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in the killing of Janette Rojas-Balderas and her boyfriend, Jon Cody Cano. They were shot in their front yard on Aug. 7, 2015. Prosecutors say Rojas-Balderas was killed because she was a police informant. The defense is questioning the prosecutions evidence.



The trial is expected to last more than two weeks.