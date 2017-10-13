Tri-City Country Club under new ownership; renamed Zintel Creek Golf Club

TRI-CITIES, WA - On October 3, 2017 the members of the Tri-City Country Club, the oldest golf course in the Tri-Cities, unanimously voted to transfer ownership of club assets to a group of 20 members organized as Save the Club LLC. The change in ownership was due to financial difficulties that have occurred over the past few years.

Save the Club LLC will reorganize and rebrand the facility as Zintel Creek Golf Club, named for the meandering creek flowing from Zintel Canyon that sustains the old growth trees providing lavish shade for avid golfers.

Zintel Creek Golf Club will be a totally public venue. (Although not widely known, the golf course has always been open to the public but the club house was private).

The restaurant will remain member-guest until February 1, 2018 while being remodeled into a high end public steak house and sports lounge renamed The Edge.

The lower floor will become a “members only” facility with access to the swimming pool and fitness center.

The golf course will undergo renovations that will play with tournament quality conditions on a daily basis. The course improvement plan is to develop fast greens and excellent course conditions to return it to the premier shot maker’s course in the area. Sand traps will be rebuilt with USGA approved sand to offer consistent play for those unlucky enough to land in one. The course will be modified to play harder than its PGA rated slope and index.

The new ownership group consists of current TCCC Head Golf Professional Clint Ables, Brad Bell, Vera Berry, Levi Bland, Herb Coulter, Mike Evanson, Bob Hamilton, Angela Johnson, Marv Jones, Jesse Kadinger, Bill Lampson, Jim London, Jason Lynch, Brandon Mayfield, Craig Mayfield, Mitch Murphy, Bryan Pepin-Donat, Jean Ruane, Randy Stemp, and Laurie Winchel.

”Tri City Country Club was founded in 1938 and has a long tradition of providing the finest golf, social and family amenities since its inception” says Randy Stemp, newly appointed President of Save the Club. Zintel Creek Golf Club ushers in a new era dedicated to continue these time honored traditions.”