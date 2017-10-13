One dead after two-car collision north of Wapato

WAPATO, WA - On October 13 at around 6:25 a.m., a vehicle turning onto Jones Road just north of Wapato was struck by another vehicle in the intersection. The driver of the turning vehicle was ejected and declared deceased at the hospital.

23-year-old Julio Gonzalez of Wapato was traveling northbound on SR-97 one mile north of Wapato when he turned left onto Jones Road. He failed to yield and was struck by 23-year-old Sean Teeter of Chehalis, who was traveling southbound with passenger 48-year-old Steven Saunders of Wapato.

Gonzalez, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was ejected from his vehicle. He was declared deceased at the hospital.

Teeter was wearing a seat belt, and was not injured. Saunders was also wearing a seat belt, but was injured and transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital.

No drugs or alcohol were involved.

The cause has been determined as failure to yield to right of way.