One dead after two-car collision north of WapatoPosted: Updated:
Kris Fowler missing for one year
Children's Village 20th anniversary
Office of Emergency Management needs volunteers
15-year-old boxing champion
Yakima aquatics center
Two new deputies join Yakima County Sheriff's Office
Today, the two newest deputies for the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Jordan Allen and Rochelle Ruybal, were sworn in by Sheriff Brian Winter.More >>
Sex offender residence notification: Michael Matthew Frueh
The Yakima County WA Sheriff's Office is releasing the following information pursuant to RCW 4.24.550, which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.More >>
One dead after two-car collision north of Wapato
On October 13 at around 6:25 a.m., a vehicle turning onto Jones Road just north of Wapato was struck by another vehicle in the intersection.More >>
Local firefighters going to help out in northern California
More than a dozen wildfires are wreaking havoc in California, and firefighters are doing everything they can to keep them from spreading.More >>
The search for missing hiker Kris Fowler reaches one-year mark
Tonight marks one year since Kris Fowler went missing while hiking the Pacific Crest Trail here in Washington, and his family is still looking for answers.More >>
Some displays at a Yakima horse and buggy museum over 100 years old
Finally, the public can experience buggies, horse saddles, and other items that are at least 100 years old.More >>
Children's Village in Yakima celebrating 20th anniversary with family fun events
Since 1997, Children's Village in Yakima has been providing a home away from home for kids with special health care needs.More >>
Yakima County soon to decide on marijuana ban with Proposition 1
With just four weeks to go until the November 7th General Election, we are taking a closer look at propositions voters in our region will consider.More >>
New technologies await at Yakima's tech expo
The Yakima Valley is known for its agriculture. Businesses thrive off of it, but some might be stuck in the past when it comes to technology.More >>
Two in custody after armed robbery
Yakima Police tell NBC Right Now two suspects are in custody after an armed robbery.More >>
