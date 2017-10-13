The Scaregrounds are back, and scarier than ever

KENNEWICK, WA - The Scaregrounds are back at the Benton Franklin Fairgrounds, with some bigger and better haunts. Now, it's eastern Washington's largest haunted attraction.

Yesterday, our own Karly Tinsley and Kelly Hinseth visited the Scaregrounds to get a preview of one of their haunts...and there was a lot of screaming.

It started off quiet, but that would soon change. And it didn't get any better, because you never knew what was right around the corner.

Normally when you go through, there will be 20 scarers, but today there were only four...which was clearly enough.

You can buy tickets at the Scaregrounds or online at http://terrorbehindthescreen.com/.