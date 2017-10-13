Two new deputies join Yakima County Sheriff's Office

YAKIMA, WA - Today, the two newest deputies for the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Jordan Allen and Rochelle Ruybal, were sworn in by Sheriff Brian Winter. They are officially on their way with their new law enforcement career, and will be attending the November 2017 Basic Law Enforcement Academy class in Burien, WA.

Allen comes to the Sheriff’s Office from New Jersey, and may hold the title of “New Employee From Furthest Away” title. His background includes the U.S. Army, and he is excited to make Yakima his new home.

And, the wait is over! Rochelle Ruybal is the first female deputy to be hired in over 20 years! Rochelle moves into law enforcement from an animal control position with the City of Yakima. The agency is excited to hire Rochelle, as they are committed to reflecting the people they serve.