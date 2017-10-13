Motel fire in Yakima declared arson; suspect arrested

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima firefighters say a fire at the Sunshine Motel is arson.

Authorities say a woman set fire to some mattresses behind the motel around 7:30 this morning. The fire quickly spread to a six-unit complex.

Crews got everyone out safely while they started fighting the fire. But before crews arrived, a Sunshine Motel resident helped get people out of the burning units.

"I was leaving this morning to go and get some donuts, and I saw a bunch of black smoke and I turned around and came back," said Wyatt Elmer. "I saw high flames, so I started pounding on doors and kicking doors in."

Damage is estimated at $100,000.

The woman suspected of starting the fire was arrested later this morning.