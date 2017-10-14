2017 High School Football Scores Week 7 - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

2017 High School Football Scores Week 7

    Mount Spokane High School's Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

    It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

    PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...
10-13-17

Southridge 47, Hanford 49

Kennewick 12, Kamiakin 35

Richland 39, Walla Walla 6

Pasco 0, Chiawana 84

Moses Lake 21, Sunnyside 14

West Valley 31, Pullman 10

Bend 32, Hermiston 29

Wenatchee 41, Davis 6

Eisenhower 7, Eastmont 21

Pendleton 32, Hood River Valley 6

Connell 21, Royal 24

La Salle 7, Zillah 27

Columbia-Burbank 29 River View 25

Prosser 24, Toppenish 10

Grandview 43, Wapato 30

Tri-Cities Prep 26, DeSales 7

Ellensburg 35, Othello 17

Selah 56, Ephrata 49

East Valley 21, Quincy 27

Naches Valley 0, Okanogan 48

Sunnyside Christian 60, Colton 12

White Swan 30, Dayton/Waitsburg 29

Mabton 8, Kittitas 6

Cle Elum/Roslyn Highland

Granger Goldendale

Liberty Christian Lyle-Wishram

